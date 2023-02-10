Gaston County health leaders identify three priority areas

A community health assessment helped leaders narrow down three areas in need of improvement: substance misuse, maternal and infant health and access to healthcare.

Example video title will go here for this video

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — Health leaders in Gaston County are taking a closer look at some of the factors impacting its residents' well-being. Officials released findings from its community health assessment and announced three areas of need.

Gaston County health leaders are now forming groups of key players to work towards improvements in three distinct areas where health outcomes are poor: substance misuse, access to healthcare and maternal and infant care.

“We’re constantly looking for people to help inform our programs that help make better decisions about how we can best address these issues,” Marti Morris, data analyst for the Gaston County Health Department, said.

A community health assessment found that illicit drugs, like heroin or fentanyl, are now the primary cause of opioid-related deaths in the county.

Infant mortality in the county increased by 83% from 2019 to 2020, disproportionately impacting black families. Experts say access to prenatal care in the first trimester is key for healthy pregnancies.

But some residents face challenges accessing healthcare, particularly in certain neighborhoods.

“Gaston County has areas of rather high wealth and very successful and thriving areas and then right next door we may have areas that are really struggling,” Morris said. “We want to make sure we are doing it at that neighborhood level and specifically address the needs of those communities.”

Addressing those needs will take time but county leaders believe it is vital to building a strong community.

“Health is the foundation of our community. If people are not in optimum health, it affects all aspects of their life.”