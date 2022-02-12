Woman shot, killed in Gastonia, police say

It happened along Spring Valley Drive late Friday evening.

Example video title will go here for this video

GASTONIA, N.C. — A man is in custody after the Gastonia Police Department said a woman was shot and killed Friday night.

The department said the shooting was reported around 9:36 p.m., and officers responded to Spring Valley Drive near Newcastle Road to investigate. While many details were not initially available, police said there was no immediate danger to the public.

**BREAKING**



GPD investigation shooting in 3100 block of Spring Valley Dr. Adult female deceased at the scene.



Male in custody. No danger to the public.



Updates provided as info confirmed.



Initial call for shooting rcvd at 9:36pm. pic.twitter.com/Lpu4LcUp8X — Gastonia Police (@GPDNC) December 3, 2022

Police later confirmed the shooting happened inside a home.

Gastonia Police has promised more information and updates as soon as details are confirmed. Check back later for the latest from WCNC Charlotte.

PODCASTS FROM WCNC CHARLOTTE

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || Google Podcasts



Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.

Listen to Locked On here.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts