Charlotte man charged after Gastonia shooting

Detectives learned the suspect was fired from the business where the shooting happened, according to the Gastonia Police Department.

Example video title will go here for this video

GASTONIA, N.C. — A Charlotte man has been arrested and charged with two counts of attempted first-degree murder and robbery with a dangerous weapon after a shooting in Gastonia Sunday morning, according to the Gastonia Police Department.

Shortly after 5:30 a.m. Sunday, Gastonia Police officers responded to a business on W. Franklin Boulevard near Morton Ave after reports of a shooting. Responding officers learned one victim was at a gas station on W. Franklin Boulevard and a second victim was at a nearby convenience store.

Gastonia Fire and Rescue personnel transported one of the victims, a 30-year-old man, to a local hospital to be treated for life-threatening injuries. The second shooting victim, a 52-year-old woman, was taken to a local hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

While investigating the shooting, detectives learned the suspect was fired from the business where the shooting happened, according to the Gastonia Police Department. Investigators identified Trini Lydell Hollins, 53, as the suspect and obtained an arrest warrant.

Officers with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department arrested Hollins Sunday afternoon on the strength of the Gastonia Police Department's warrant. Hollins was taken to the Gaston County Jail and is being held without bond.

ALSO ON WCNC CHARLOTTE: CMS paying $160,000 for internet hotspots students aren't using

ALSO ON WCNC CHARLOTTE: Rock Hill and Adidas announce NCAA basketball event

WCNC Charlotte is committed to reporting on the issues facing the communities we serve. We tell the stories of people working to solve persistent social problems. We examine how problems can be solved or addressed to improve the quality of life and make a positive difference. WCNC Charlotte is seeking solutions for you. Send your tips or questions to newstips@wcnc.com.

