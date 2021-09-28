Suspect in custody after Gastonia homicide

It happened on Gaston Avenue Tuesday evening.

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — One person is in custody after a fatal shooting in Gastonia Tuesday evening. The Gastonia Police Department is investigating the case as a homicide.

Police responded to the call around 7:30 p.m. after a reported shooting in the 900 block of Gaston Avenue near West Airline Avenue.

A man who had been shot was taken to an area hospital to be treated, but died from his injuries at the hospital. Gastonia Police said a suspect, a man who has not yet been named, is in custody.

Anyone with information on the case can contact the Gastonia Police Department.

