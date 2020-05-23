National Weather Service confirms tornado in Gaston County

It's unclear if the tornado was the same one that hit Cherokee and York counties in South Carolina or a separate tornado.

GASTON, N.C. — The National Weather Service confirmed that an EF0 tornado touched down in southern Gaston County during Friday's severe weather outbreak that killed two people in the Charlotte area.

According to NWS, a survey crew found tornado damage in the area near Crowders Creek Road near Sparrow Spring Road that continued across Ferguson Ridge Road, Highway 321 and Robinson Road before ending near the Gastonia airport.

Crews found uprooted trees, snapped limbs and minor structural damage along the storm's path. NWS storm crews estimate the tornado had maximum wind speeds of 85 mph, making it a weak EF0 tornado.

It's unclear if this tornado was part of the confirmed tornado that touched down in Cherokee and York counties in South Carolina or a separate tornado. National Weather Service estimates the tornado happened at 3:43 pm. and left an 8.7 mile path that was roughly 100 yards wide. No injuries or deaths were reported with this storm.