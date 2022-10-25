More development could be coming to downtown Gastonia

According to city documents, it will include a total investment of about $50 million dollars.

GASTONIA, N.C. — New development could be coming to downtown Gastonia.

A Charlotte-based developer, Highline Partners, plans to build a mixed-use project at the former Central Branch YMCA site, which is located next to CaroMont Health Park stadium.

Gastonia's intergovernmental relations and economic development committee are meeting Tuesday to consider the approval of the development agreement.

There's new life in downtown Gastonia off Franklin Boulevard. Ranging from the ballpark to the Trenton Mill Lofts, development efforts have been underway in the FUSE District. It's an area that's already seen investment from the city.

“We just feel like there’s a lot of potential and wanted to ride off that energy,” Highline Partners CEO Mark Miller said.

Miller says they plan to build a development called Franklin Yards, which would include about 230 apartments and commercial space.

“We want the project to feel like it came from Gastonia,” Miller said.

According to city documents, it will include a total investment of about $50 million dollars while also offering incentives to assist with the project.

The once active YMCA, which sits on six acres of land, is now being seen as a main factor to help build up the area. Miller is hopeful it will make downtown Gastonia more walkable and accessible to businesses.

If the city approves the plan, they would break ground towards the end of next year. It would take about two years to complete.