'Safety is so important' | Gun owners encouraged to secure weapons after tragic shooting death of 5-year-old girl

CMPD has charged a teen and an adult in connection to the North Charlotte shooting

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Amani Barringer at just 5-years-old is now dead after a teen is accused of getting their hands on a gun and shooting the child. Investigators said a deadly crime like this could have been avoided if only the gun was properly secured.

This tragedy now sparking a much need conversation about gun safety.

“If you own a gun you’ve got to know gun safety and you have to protect children in your house,” Hyatt Gun Shop owner Larry Hyatt said.

In this most recent shooting on Elgywood Lane in North Charlotte CMPD charged a 14-year-old with involuntary manslaughter and an adultis also charged for failing to secure a firearm.

That’s one reason why gun shop owners say gun locks are so important.

“It makes the gun inoperable,” Hyatt said. “You can't make it work with this.”

It’s also recommended that gun owners consider using a secured lock box too using a key or combination.

CMPD is also offering free gun locks while supplies last.

Please remember, it is your legal responsibility to make sure your guns are secured from being accessed by a minor. If you do not have a gun lock, the @cmpd has a limited supply available to the public at no charge. Just come pick one up at 601 East Trade Street. #lockyourguns pic.twitter.com/uu599BZqms — CMPD News (@CMPD) September 10, 2020