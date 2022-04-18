Hickory Police Department's new program 'Bears and Badges' aims to build relations, recruit

Badges and Bears is a new program where Hickory Police officers show student-athletes what it takes to wear the badge on their chest.

Example video title will go here for this video

HICKORY, N.C. — As different police forces around our area aim to build community relationships one department is taking a new approach.

The Hickory Police Department is taking action through a new program called Badges and Bears.

Badges and Bears is a new program where Hickory Police officers show student-athletes what it takes to wear the badge on their chest.

"We're always looking for opportunities to build relationships so folks can really get to know us and why we do what we do," Hickory Police Chief Thurmond Whisnant said.

The first targets are coaches and team captains at Lenoir Ryne University.

Hickory Police: Bears and Badges 1/4

2/4

3/4

4/4 1 / 4

Chief Whisnant said he got support for the program from CMPD's Chief of Police.

"Charlotte Mecklenburg did a similar program that they call cops and cleats with the Appalachian football team and so we got some guidance for him and for our local brand the Lenoir Ryne Bears so Badges and Bears is where it ended up," Chief Whisnant said.

From the stadium to the squad car players got a chance to flex different muscles.

"So they got to drive a police car got to go through some of our driving courses in a real police car on our driving range," Chief Whisnant said

A physical ability test, traffic stop scenarios and an inside look at the departments K9 and swat team rounded out the experience.

Badges and Bears 2022 Photo Gallery! Badges and Bears is a new program where Hickory Police Officers host Lenoir-Rhyne... Posted by Hickory Police Department - Official on Thursday, March 31, 2022

"They all did well but I think they were surprised to see what we have to do year after year to maintain our physical fitness," Chief Whisnant said.

The department's priority is to help bridge the gap between officers and those in the community, but Captain Whisnant said he is also aiming to recruit.

Whisnant said he wants the police department to look like the demographic.

"We want them to be resilient and function in a team environment and I think the players got to see that day how closely related our environment is to their environment," Chief Whisnant said.

The Hickory Police Department hopes to expand the program to the university's basketball team and student-athletes at Catawba College.

To learn more visit the department's Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/HickoryPoliceDepartment

MORE ON WCNC

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts