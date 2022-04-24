'Something for everyone' | Hickory sees growth and development

The city is investing big money to transform the area.

HICKORY, N.C. — There's been rapid growth in the Charlotte region these last couple of years.

According to the 2020 U.S. Census, the population of Hickory in 2020 was 43,490 -- showing growth from 2010. As the city gets bigger, it's going through changes.

The City of Hickory was once known for furniture making and textiles, now it's reinventing itself. Hickory Mayor Hank Guess said they're welcoming other industries and are working to diversify their economy.

Hickory spans approximately 30 square miles and resides at the prime juncture of I-40 and U.S. 321. Guess said it's an excellent location for industrial, retail, and residential development.

Hickory leaders rallied to develop a plan to transform the city and passed a $40 million bond referendum. Since then, Hickory has leveraged the $40 million bond funds to secure an additional $50 in grant funding for projects. The goal is to attract different industries, create jobs, and revitalize the area.

For example, The Hickory Trail is one of the Crafting Hickory projects that have the potential to transform the community. Spanning 10 miles across the city, the Hickory Trail will provide bicycle and pedestrian safety while connecting popular destinations and amenities.

The trail, along with the city’s culture of providing an atmosphere for dynamic growth and robust development, will be a major asset in the community’s effort to craft a strong economy, provide good jobs, and create a desirable quality of life for residents.

The Hickory Trail encompasses the City Walk, Riverwalk, Aviation Walk, Historic Ridgeview Walk, and OLLE Art Walk.

Also, the Trivium Corporate Center, a 378-acre Class A business park located between Robinwood Road and Startown Road, is being jointly developed by the City of Hickory and Catawba County, and marketed by the Catawba County Economic Development Corporation (EDC).

Formerly known as Park 1764, Trivium Corporate Center is zoned for office and light industrial and is marketed by the EDC as an ideal location for corporate headquarters and advanced manufacturing, due to its convenient location.

Trivium Corporate Center is a joint development of the City of Hickory and Catawba County, as one of the four City of Hickory bond projects. The City has allocated $4.5 million of the bond funds to Trivium Corporate Center. The City of Hickory and Catawba County entered into an agreement on March 21, 2016, to equally cover the cost of development.

Mayor Guess said developers are investing in Hickory because of the innovation and investment they're making in themselves.

“We're growing and we're paying attention to what the needs are of the community," Guess said. "We want Hickory to be attractive and to have something for everyone.”