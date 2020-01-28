DENVER, N.C. — An overturned tanker truck bursts into flames Tuesday as crews were working to cleanup spilled fuel from the deadly crash.

Around 4:30 p.m., emergency officials had just removed the remains of a deceased person from the crash when the truck burst into flames.

Firefighters were already on-scene and rushed towards the truck with fire hoses.

Within 20 minutes, it looked like firefighters had the flames under control - but around 5 p.m. flames again could be seen coming from the truck.

One firefighter was examined by medical personnel after he tripped moving away from the initial flames.

After the crash, fuel leaked from the truck into a nearby creek and onto the ground.

When the fire started, flames could be seen coming from both the truck and the nearby ground.

Overturned tanker truck bursts into flames An overturned tanker truck burst into flames Tuesday as crews were working to cleanup the crash along Highway 16 south of Denver, North Carolina. An overturned tanker truck burst into flames Tuesday as crews were working to cleanup the crash along Highway 16 south of Denver, North Carolina. An overturned tanker truck burst into flames Tuesday as crews were working to cleanup the crash along Highway 16 south of Denver, North Carolina. An overturned tanker truck burst into flames Tuesday as crews were working to cleanup the crash along Highway 16 south of Denver, North Carolina. An overturned tanker truck burst into flames Tuesday as crews were working to cleanup the crash along Highway 16 south of Denver, North Carolina. An overturned tanker truck burst into flames Tuesday as crews were working to cleanup the crash along Highway 16 south of Denver, North Carolina. An overturned tanker truck burst into flames Tuesday as crews were working to cleanup the crash along Highway 16 south of Denver, North Carolina. An overturned tanker truck burst into flames Tuesday as crews were working to cleanup the crash along Highway 16 south of Denver, North Carolina. An overturned tanker truck burst into flames Tuesday as crews were working to cleanup the crash along Highway 16 south of Denver, North Carolina. An overturned tanker truck burst into flames Tuesday as crews were working to cleanup the crash along Highway 16 south of Denver, North Carolina.

One person died in the initial crash, which involved the overturned truck and a car along Highway 16 just south of Denver, North Carolina.

At this time, the severity of anyone else injured in the crash is not known.

Highway 16 is closed at St. James Church Road.

Officials have not provided an estimated time as to when the highway will reopen. The public is urged to find alternate routes.

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol is investigating the cause of the crash.

MORE ON WCNC CHARLOTTE: