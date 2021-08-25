Hispanic and Latino populations are Mecklenburg County's fastest-growing ethnic community

Data from the 2020 Census shows those who self-identified as Hispanic or Latino make up the fastest growing ethnic population in Mecklenburg County.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Hispanic and Latino population made up the largest ethnic population growth in Mecklenburg County, according to newly released data from the 2020 Census.

The number of Latinos in Mecklenburg County grew by 52% in the past 10 years, the data showed. The population of Black residents grew by about 20% and 7% for white residents.

The countywide population, which makes up the City of Charlotte, and the seven other towns of Cornelius, Davidson, Huntersville, Matthews, Mint Hill, Pineville, and Stallings, grew by a total of 190,728 people.

Charlotte, meanwhile, appeared on the Census list of 14 U.S. cities that gained more than 100,000 people over the last decade. Charlotte added more than 140,000 people, according to the data.

Now, the Census numbers will be used by states to redraw political maps. The Census data confirmed the state is getting another congressional district, which means a revised district map could guide who votes for which state and federal politicians until 2030.

Legislators have to decide where to draw the lines and where the new district will be, which can influence how public resources are allocated, from where schools are built to which roads get fixed.