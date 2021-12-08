Census shows CLT area growing, people leaving rural counties

New Census data show counties like Cabarrus, Lancaster and York have grown significantly over the last decade. Rural counties, however, have experienced declines.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A first glance at newly-released Census data shows a population shift away from rural areas to urban centers. Carolina Demography Director Rebecca Tippett said the data show 51 of North Carolina's 100 counties lost population over the last decade.

"A lot of our rural areas are declining," Tippett said. "We have some very significant population losses."

The 2020 data show Anson County, for example, has lost 18% of its population since 2010. Tippett said many areas declined in population more than anticipated.

Cabarrus County Commission Chairman Steve Morris knows it's much better to work through growing pains than to see residents leave. Census data show Cabarrus is now the fastest-growing county in the Charlotte metro, experiencing a nearly 27% population increase over the last ten years, adding almost 50,000 people.

"It certainly isn't a surprise. We see that every day in Cabarrus County," Morris said. "We are building schools as rapidly as we can, we are in the process of building a new courthouse, a new EMS headquarters...If I had to choose the problems, I would rather deal with the problems of growth than the other problems that some are experiencing."

Morris said people are choosing Cabarrus, because the county offers them choices, including good schools, urban and rural settings, and proximity to Charlotte with less traffic.

"We offer a lot of variety for folks and I think they appreciate that," he said. "It's a great place to live with a great quality of life."

Two South Carolina counties aren't that far behind Cabarrus as far as growth. The data show Lancaster (more than 25% population increase) and York (just under 25%) are both outpacing the remaining surrounding counties, including Mecklenburg (21%). Despite adding more than 195,000 people over the last ten years, Mecklenburg now ranks behind Wake when it comes to the largest counties in North Carolina. Wake County surpassed Mecklenburg by almost 14,000 people.

Charlotte, meanwhile, appeared on the Census list of 14 U.S. cities that gained more than 100,000 people over the last decade. Charlotte added more than 140,000 people, according to the data.

There is still more data that will be released in the coming days and weeks, which will reveal information locally about race, age, housing and more. The data will also be used to redistrict and determine federal funding amounts.

Contact Nate Morabito at nmorabito@wcnc.com and follow him on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.