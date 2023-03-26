Homicide investigation in northwest Charlotte

Police say the incident happened on Teresa Lane on Sunday.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Police are investigating a homicide in northwest Charlotte on Sunday.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, a person was found dead on Teresa Lane near Thompson Avenue. CMPD put out a notice about the incident around 6:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Investigators are looking to learn more about the deadly incident.

Names of any victims or suspects have not been released at this time. Police have not announced the nature of the homicide.

This case is under investigation. More information will be released when it is available.

