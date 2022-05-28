Police searching for missing man in Huntersville

Have you seen David Jay Errico?

Example video title will go here for this video

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — The Huntersville Police Department is asking for help finding a missing man in the area.

63-year-old David Jay Errico was last seen along South Church Street in town when he went missing. Police say he might be living with a cognitive impairment, and could possibly be headed to area homeless shelters or community centers.

Errico is 6 feet 7 inches tall and weighs about 200 pounds. He has short gray hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing khaki pants, a blue short-sleeve button-up shirt with a collar, and dark-colored tennis shoes.

Anyone who knows where Errico could be is asked to call Huntersville Police at 704-943-2405.

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || Google Podcasts

Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.

Listen to Locked On here.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts