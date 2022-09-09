Interim police chief named for Matthews, town government announces

Kenneth "KD" Williams starts September 12 and is expected to serve until a permanent chief is named.

MATTHEWS, N.C. — As the town of Matthews looks to start searching for a permanent police chief, an interim leader for the Matthews Police Department has been named.

On Friday, the town government shared that Kenneth "KD" Williams would take the helm as interim chief for the department. He is set to officially begin on Monday, Sept. 12.

In a news release, the town noted Williams has 28 years of experience in law enforcement with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, during which he held leadership roles as commander of internal affairs and as commander of the Special Investigations Bureau. When he retired from CMPD, he was the deputy chief of the administrative services group at the time. More recently, Williams was the vice president of enterprise accounts for security company G4S Secure Solutions.

The previous chief of police for Matthews, Clark Pennington, resigned from his role on Aug. 26. He left the department to seek another opportunity outside of the field after serving as chief for about four years.

Maj. Roy Sisk was in command of the department until Williams was named interim chief.

