Tractor-trailer goes up in flames at I-77 rest area

The driver told a witness he was sleeping when he awoke to flames in the cab of his truck. He was able to escape without getting hurt.

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — A tractor-trailer was destroyed by a massive fire at a rest area along Interstate 77 in Iredell County early Thursday morning, officials said.

The fire happened at the rest area on northbound I-77 just north of Statesville, the Ebenezer Fire Station confirmed. Firefighters said the truck was a total loss but the trailer was saved. The driver was able to escape and no one was hurt during the incident.

The large fire was captured on video by Jamie Bittle, who shared it with WCNC Charlotte. The truck was already on fire by the time Bittle's husband arrived and alerted nearby drivers to the danger.

Bittle spoke with the owner of the burned rig, who said he was asleep when he woke up to flames in the cabin. He was able to escape safely and firefighters responded to the scene.

