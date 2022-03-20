Investigation continues into fatal crash in Huntersville, officers say

The roadway reportedly reopened just before 6 a.m. on Sunday, according to the Huntersville Police Department.

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — One person is dead following a crash in Huntersville on Sunday, March 20, according to authorities.

The Huntersville Police Department posted a tweet around 3 a.m. on Sunday, saying Hugh Torance Parkway between Sagefield Road and Chaddsley Drive was closed due to a "serious crash."

The department later tweeted out right before 6 a.m. the roadway reopened.

***ROAD CLOSURE/TRAFFIC CRASH***



Hugh Torance Pkwy. between Sagefield Rd. and Chaddsley Dr. will be closed while the HPD Traffic Safety Divisiom investigates a serious crash. Please avoid the area and seek alternate routes. #TrafficCrash #RoadClosure #HuntersvillePD pic.twitter.com/jqfnsFFVHG — Huntersville Police (@HPDNC) March 20, 2022

A spokesperson for the department confirmed with WCNC Charlotte the crash involved one vehicle and a fatality was reported.

No other information was provided.

