Investigation continues into fatal crash in Huntersville, officers say

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — One person is dead following a crash in Huntersville on Sunday, March 20, according to authorities.
The Huntersville Police Department posted a tweet around 3 a.m. on Sunday, saying Hugh Torance Parkway between Sagefield Road and Chaddsley Drive was closed due to a "serious crash."
The department later tweeted out right before 6 a.m. the roadway reopened.
A spokesperson for the department confirmed with WCNC Charlotte the crash involved one vehicle and a fatality was reported.
No other information was provided.
