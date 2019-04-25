MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — Sunny weather means trips to the beach but before you set foot in the sand, you should be cautious of jellyfish.

There's no telling what you'll find washed up on shore, but chances are this time of year you could stumble upon a jellyfish among the shells and sand.

"They are affected by the wind and currents, and of course if storms pop up and everything, that can kind of bring them in as well," said Myrtle Beach Fire Department Ocean Rescue Battalion Chief Brian Mitchell.

Cannonball jellyfish are the most common species popping up on the shores of Myrtle Beach this spring. They're typically the bigger jellyfish you'll see in the water and they are kind of clear or white color with a dark red, brown or purple ring around the bottom.

Despite their large size, cannonball jellyfish aren't harmful to humans.

"Those are more just kind of a nuisance bumping into them or seeing them on the beach," Mitchell said.

Still, you should always be careful when you're on the beach. And never touch a jellyfish. Other jellies you may find in the area include the Portugese Man o'War and Atlantic Sea Nettles, which pack a powerful sting.

"Those are going to hurt you a little bit," said Stacia White, assistant curator of husbandry for Ripley's Aquarium. "It's going to be really itchy and kind of burn."

