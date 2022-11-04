UPS hiring event in Charlotte this weekend

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — UPS hopes to hire hundreds of workers in the Charlotte area for the 2022 holiday shipping season.
UPS announced it will hold a hiring fair in Charlotte on Saturday, Nov. 5, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. The event will be located at 1815 West Pointe Drive in west Charlotte.
Interested applicants could get hired in as little as 25 minutes, UPS said. The shipping company is hiring seasonal workers but some of those positions could turn into full-time opportunities.
Last year, nearly 35,000 seasonal UPS employees were given permanent positions after the holiday season.
You can stream WCNC Charlotte on Roku and Amazon Fire TV, just download the free app to watch live newscasts and on-demand videos.
Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.
SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || Google Podcasts
All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.
WCNC Charlotte is committed to reporting on the issues facing the communities we serve. We tell the stories of people working to solve persistent social problems. We examine how problems can be solved or addressed to improve the quality of life and make a positive difference. WCNC Charlotte is seeking solutions for you. Send your tips or questions to newstips@wcnc.com.