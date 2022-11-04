UPS hiring event in Charlotte this weekend

UPS is hold a hiring fair in Charlotte on Nov. 5, hoping to hire nearly 1,000 new workers.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — UPS hopes to hire hundreds of workers in the Charlotte area for the 2022 holiday shipping season.

UPS announced it will hold a hiring fair in Charlotte on Saturday, Nov. 5, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. The event will be located at 1815 West Pointe Drive in west Charlotte.

Interested applicants could get hired in as little as 25 minutes, UPS said. The shipping company is hiring seasonal workers but some of those positions could turn into full-time opportunities.

Last year, nearly 35,000 seasonal UPS employees were given permanent positions after the holiday season.

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || Google Podcasts

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.