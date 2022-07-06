No jail time for veteran at center of controversial arrest by Gastonia Police

The arrest of Joshua Rohrer sparked protests in the city and demands for body camera video.

GASTONIA, N.C. — The veteran whose October 2021 arrest by the Gastonia Police Department was captured on viral video has now reached a plea agreement that will see charges stemming from the incident dismissed.

On Wednesday, the department said Joshua Rohrer had reached an agreement with the Gaston County District Attorney's Office to resolve the case. The department characterized the agreement as beneficial to both Rohrer and Gastonia's residents.

“Since Mr. Rohrer’s arrest, the Gastonia Police Department has been in regular contact with District Attorney (Travis) Page and we have been working diligently to find an appropriate resolution to this case," said police chief Travis Brittain. "We are satisfied with today’s plea arrangement and we are pleased that Mr. Rohrer has agreed to participate in the Catawba County Veterans Court where he can receive services specifically tailored to his needs.”

The District Attorney's Office said Rohrer was originally arrested on Oct. 13, 2021, and charged with soliciting alms, soliciting from a highway, and two counts of resisting a public officer. During the arrest, police officers used a stun gun on Rohrer's service dog, Sunshine. While Rohrer was in custody, Sunshine ended up escaping from a caretaker and was killed by a car.

The office said Rohrer's charges were presented to a grand jury on two occasions, and both times probable cause was found to support his charges. However, the agreement reached with Rohrer saw him plead guilty to an unrelated charge of driving while license revoked on Wednesday. The presiding District Court judge handed down a 24-month probationary term to Rohrer on the condition he participates in the Catawba County Veterans Treatment Court. In exchange, all of his charges tied to his arrest will be dropped.

Arrest sparks protests

Rohrer's arrest in October 2021 led to protests and calls for accountability led by community members. His mother and his Veterans Affairs (VA) advocate said Rohrer served in the Army and faced post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) after serving overseas.

Community members who knew Rohrer said he never really bothered anyone, and one couple who witnessed his arrest took video of what happened. The couple accused the police of escalating the situation unnecessarily. Rohrer was eventually able to view the body camera footage of his arrest but continued to say the Gastonia Police Department was lying about what actually happened.

Up through April 2022, community members still continued to demand accountability from the police department. Rohrer also said he wanted to speak about the incident to the Gastonia City Council during a meeting, but claimed City Hall was filled with workers and police officers prevented them from entering. Eventually, Rohrer and his supporters were allowed to enter, but only one person was allowed to speak.

In the days following his arrest, the call to police that led to Rohrer's arrest was released. The caller was upset and claimed Rohrer was using Sunshine to solicit money by making people feel sorry for them.

WCNC Charlotte filed a petition for the body camera footage to be released in November 2021. A month later, a judge denied the request. Superior Court Judge Stephan Furtrell's ruling said the footage contained information deemed otherwise confidential or exempt from disclosure or release under state or federal law, would reveal information about someone that was highly sensitive, could harm a person's reputation, create a series threat to fair justice, and needed to remain confidential to protect the then-ongoing investigation.