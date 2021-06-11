June 19 event at Latta Nature Center canceled after social media backlash

The event page stated guests would "hear stories from the massa himself who is now living in the woods."

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — The event planned for June 19 at the Latta Nature Center in Huntersville, North Carolina, has been canceled following social media backlash.

According to the event page, which has since been deleted, organizers were planning to host an event on June 19 called "Kingdom Come." The event page stated guests would "hear stories from the massa himself who is now living in the woods."

The event was not explicitly listed as a Juneteenth event, but was planned to be held on June 19 -- Juneteenth is a holiday to remember and celebrate June 19, 1865, when slavery officially ended in America.

The event page went on to read that during the re-enactment, Confederate soldiers would "express their feeling about the downfall of the Confederacy."

Mecklenburg County issued a statement on Twitter Friday regarding the alleged event. It read in part that the county did not know about the event before they saw it on social media and said it has "zero tolerance for programs that do not embrace equity and diversity."

"Mecklenburg County has zero tolerance for programs that do not embrace equity and diversity.

Park and Recreation was not aware of the planned event Latta Nature Preserve until it appeared on social media. We immediately reached out to the organizers and the event was canceled.

As a result of this incident, Mecklenburg County is looking at its contract with the facility vendor regarding future programming."

WCNC Charlotte has reached out to the organizer of the event at Latta Nature Reserve for a statement but has not heard back from them as of Friday afternoon.

This morning Latta Plantation removed this Juneteenth event from their online calendar and Facebook page after FB commenters let them know just how awful of an idea it was. pic.twitter.com/8pj8OyuyCr — Ryan Pitkin (@pitkin_ryan) June 11, 2021