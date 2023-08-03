Kings Mountain woman accused of sex crimes against minor

She turned herself in on August 3, 2023.

Example video title will go here for this video

KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. — A Kings Mountain woman is facing charges after police launched a sex assault investigation late last week.

The Kings Mountain Police Department said the investigation started on July 28 when officers received a report about a sexual assault on a minor. Investigators said they interviewed the victim and eventually served warrants against 35-year-old Amanda Buchanan Justice.

Justice turned herself in on Thursday, August 3. She is now charged with two counts of felony statutory sex offense with a child under the age of 15 years old.

The investigation remains ongoing. KMPD asks anyone with further details to call (704) 734-0444. Anonymous tips can also be shared with Cleveland County CrimeStoppers online.

Note: WCNC instituted a policy in March 2021 regarding the broadcast or posting of mugshots.

WCNC will only air or post a mugshot if the person has been formally charged with a crime and in a few other cases. The exceptions include: If it appears the person could be a danger to themselves or others or if they are wanted by authorities; to differentiate between people with a common name; if the photos could encourage more victims to come forward. The news-editorial leadership may also decide to use a mugshot based on the severity of the crime(s) committed and/or the level of public interest in the crime and ensuing criminal proceedings.