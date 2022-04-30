Lake Norman social district expansion underway as people pour in

It's been about a week since the Cornelius social district extension has been implemented. Businesses tell WCNC Charlotte it's a hit and sales are way up.

CORNELIUS, N.C. — It's been about a week since the expansion of the Lake Norman social district. Business owners tell WCNC charlotte it's been a hit and the town of Cornelius is exploding. There was a trial run of the extension for the town's St. Patrick's Day celebration, but now the town has adopted it because it went over so well.

Cas Matos, owner of Thigs Cocktail Bar in Cornelius, said his business is the newest addition.

“Everybody’s excited, we didn’t get one complaint," Matos said. “In Cornelius, it’s just Thigs Cocktail Bar and Old Town Public House, we are the social district to it goes right in front of us on the sidewalk.”

Matos said people have been pouring in.

“You got people showing up, and when we had the first one on St. Patrick's Day people were just coming to grab a drink and walk down the sidewalk, because you could never do that in North Carolina, especially in Mecklenburg County and this is the first," Matos said.

Aly Melvin with Old Town Pubic House said she agrees.

"Oh yes I’ve had a line out the door, both directions," Melvin said. "They are definitely trying for Cornelius to have its mark on Lake Norman.”

There are a few rules set by the city to monitor the social district.

"You can take it outside but it has to have a social district sticker on it," Melvin said.

On a larger scale, more money is coming into businesses and more money is then going back into the community. The city said this is going to do a lot of good for the town. The city said this will open up the possibilities for other bars and businesses to take root.