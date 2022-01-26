Lancaster County bus driver injured during crash, district says

The accident is being investigated by South Carolina Highway Patrol.

INDIAN LAND, S.C. — A longtime bus driver for the Lancaster County School District is recovering after a crash from Wednesday, officials say.

The Lancaster County School District Safety & Transportation confirmed on Facebook the incident happened around 6 p.m.

Bus 4 from Indian Land was struck by two separate vehicles before losing control and traveling about 30 feet into the woods off Harrisburg Road, the district posted online.

The district confirmed the bus driver, Judy Carter, is well known and longtime driver that just finished her route and was alone when the accident happened. She was taken to the hospital for treatment.

People in both of the other cars involved were also treated either at or away from the scene, according to the district.

"Please join me in offering prayers for Judy and all involved in this accident. This was an extremely violent wreck and we are very fortunate that children were not on the bus or this would have been even worse," the district's post read online.

South Carolina State Highway Patrol is handling the investigation. The district also confirmed Pleasant Valley Fire Department, EMS and the Lancaster Sheriff's Department also responded to the scene.

