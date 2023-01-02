'We want to make sure that everybody in Lancaster County is cared for' | Lancaster County groups meeting community needs

Project Connect has allowed residents and their families to find the assistance they need from nonprofits in the area to meet their basic needs.

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. — The United Way of Lancaster County and Lancaster Area Coalition for the Homeless (LACH) teamed up in January during Hunger and Homeless Awareness Week. Taking place from Jan. 21 through Feb. 2, “Project Connect” has hosted events all over the county between the hours of 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Most importantly, it helped bring services that may help others in their day-to-day life.

"It’s part of our mission we want to make sure that everybody in Lancaster County is cared for, and we focus on housing through LACH. Our focus areas with United Way are health, education and financial stability," Holly Furr, Executive Director of United Way of Lancaster County, said.

Instead of having one central location, coordinators decided to bring the assistance closer to the people in need, eliminating the problem of people not being able to get help.

"We just want to make sure that people can come in and get the services that they need and the items that they can use," Furr said.

As part of Project Connect, people were able to get winter clothing, hygiene kits, food and more. Furr said she feels if they can keep they can keep these items in good stock, they will get through the winter season.

The need is great in Lancaster County and the whole state of South Carolina.

"We are linking resources and items that people with housing insecurity, and low socioeconomic people to services that they might need," Furr said.

Even though the week of Project Connect is coming to an end, the need to help is still going to be there. No matter if it is for the short term or the long term, Lancaster County officials want to be there to help -- and the community can help too.

"If you’re cleaning out your closet and you’re wondering what to do with it you can bring it to us," Furr said.

Project Connect continues through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lancaster Bowling Center on Reece Road in Lancaster, South Carolina.