12-year-old missing from Lancaster County

Her family has told the sheriff's office they have communicated with her since she went missing, but haven't been able to pin down her location.

INDIAN LAND, S.C. — The Lancaster County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing 12-year-old who was last seen at her home Friday night.

According to the sheriff's office, Iris Dariela Alvarado Betancourt was known to be at her family's Indian Land home Friday night but was missing from her room by 7 a.m. Saturday.

She is believed to have been picked up by someone she calls Oscar and describes as her boyfriend. They could be heading Northeast.

Her family has told the sheriff's office they have communicated with her since she went missing, but haven't been able to pin down her location.

Betancourt is a Hispanic girl standing 5' 1" tall and weighs roughly 140 pounds. She has long brown hair, but could have cut and dyed it.

She was last known to be wearing shorts and a baggy shirt, but her family believes she took other clothes with her.

Anyone with information on her location or where she could be heading is asked to contact the Lancaster County Sheriff's office at 803-283-3388 or local police. Tips can also be submitted to Midlands Crimestoppers at 888-274-6372.

ALSO ON WCNC CHARLOTTE: Humane Society of Charlotte reaches goal of 3,000 adoptions in 2021

ALSO ON WCNC CHARLOTTE: COVID-19 hospitalizations are climbing in North Carolina. Doctors say now is the time to get vaccinated

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts