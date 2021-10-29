Lancaster County mom out of hospital after 95 days with COVID-19

She gave birth to her son a few weeks early and soon after was put on the ventilator.

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. — A Lancaster County mom of three is out of the hospital after fighting COVID-19 there for 95 days. Cierra Nicole Abbington-Chubb gave birth to their son Myles early and soon after was put on a ventilator.

Her husband, Jamal Chubb, has been sharing her progress in viral Tik Tok videos. One of those videos shows the most important steps Cierra has ever taken. Surrounded by the doctors and nurses who helped her fight for her life, she walked out of the room that became her home for months, out of the hospital and on her way to rehab.

“She realizes there’s a good percentage of people who don’t make it off ECMO and off the ventilator. Yeah, she’s just super grateful,” Jamal Chubb said.

COVID-19 hit their family hard. Cierra tested positive after their 7-year-old daughter came home sick from a summer camp. Her oxygen levels dropped quickly, and she was hospitalized. At 37 weeks pregnant, she gave birth to Myles but never got to go home with him to meet the rest of the family.

“For a lot of people, COVID is just a buzz word,” Chubb said. “But they’re not looking at what it looks like to actually survive COVID and how that impacts families. It is very real to me because there’s a reality that we have to face, but at the same time it’s shocking that it happened to us.”

Cierra did not get vaccinated when she was pregnant, hesitant with then changing CDC guidance for pregnant women. Since then, the CDC has come out with a stronger, urgent message for pregnant women to get the shots.

The Chubb family understands it is a very personal choice but now know far too well the virus can have devastating effects.

“Cierra was saying, a quote from her I guess was it’s not a matter of if a person should get vaccinated," Chubb said. "It’s do you want to live or die if this comes to your doorstep."

Huge steps for Lancaster Co. mom Cierra Abbington-Chubb. After 95 days in the hospital, the majority on a ventilator, she is off the vent and now in rehab getting stronger so she can go home to her 3 kids. @wcnc pic.twitter.com/Eods1d0w6H — Chloe Leshner (@ChloeLeshner) October 29, 2021

Cierra doesn’t remember much about being on the ventilator but fought hard to get back to her three kids who can’t wait to have her home. When Jamal told their 7-year-old daughter her mom was off the ventilator she screamed with joy and ran around outside cheering.

Cierra’s fight is not over. She still has a long way to go to regain some basic functions. Jamal said their lives will never be the same.

It has been a journey with dark and scary moments, but the family has a new appreciation for this second chance at life.

“You fight for hope, you fight for the ability go on each day,” he said. “During these glorious times it’s an appreciation for each and every moment. There’s no throw aways.”

Cierra is in a rehab center and they are hopeful she will be able to go home in two or three weeks.

Watch the full interview: