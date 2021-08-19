x
Landis Fire Department temporarily shutting down after COVID-19 cases

Other area fire departments will be helping out during that time.
LANDIS, N.C. — A Rowan County Fire Department is temporarily shutting down after multiple reported COVID-19 cases within the department's staff.  

Operations were suspended starting at 7 p.m. Wednesday, and fire officials believe operations should resume Aug. 26, if isolation requirements and recovery for staff are met.

During this time, no employees or volunteers will be allowed to enter the station or answer calls.

Officials say China Grove and Kannapolis crews will help cover the area during this time.

