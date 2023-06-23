LGBTQ+ Bar Boycott: Nearly 300 individuals and groups sign on over claims of racism by South End bar owner

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The owner of a Charlotte LGBTQ+ social institution is coming under fire, with nearly 300 individuals and organizations including Charlotte Pride, Charlotte Black Pride, and Equality NC signing off on a petition to boycott South End's "Bar at 316."
Editor's Note: This story contains sensitive material regarding allegations of racism. Additionally, some stage names included in the list of boycott participants contain explicit references.
Petitioners cite a history of racism by Jeff Edwards, the bar's owner, and a recent public incident involving Shelby Savage, a drag artist performing at the bar last Saturday night.
"He started, like, moving towards the dance floor, pointing at me saying, 'Get this freak off my stage. You're a freak. You're not welcome here. Stop. Stop,'" Savage said.
Savage said the insults came after performing the first number and before returning to the stage for a second act.
"Everyone in the room was very quiet. You could hear, you know, a pin drop," Savage said. "I didn't get out of drag. I just kept the heels on and everything packed my suitcase and ran out."
Several in the LGBTQ+ community said the humiliation for Savage, who is part Black, at the hands of Edwards, who is white, is the tip of the iceberg, but also, the last straw.
Emory Sloan, a former bar employee and fellow drag artist who performs as "Erica Chanel," is one of nearly 300 people and organizations signing on to a new petition to boycott the bar over concerns its owner is racist.
"I do expect a lot from our community to keep them accountable and stand up for the Black and brown community," Sloan said.
Sloan recounted his experiences with Edwards with concern.
"I started to see it more and more as I worked there," Sloan said. "He came to another local bar that we have here called Chasers and cornered me and basically called me the n-word in front of a group of people, to my face."
Sloan and other critics said they have also witnessed different treatment and bar pricing toward Black and brown bar guests and point to Google reviews on the establishment as further proof.
WCNC Charlotte read through years of Google reviews and found a handful pushing back against racism allegations, but there were many more asserting the claims were true.
"It's so heartbreaking because this is not what any of us want," Sloan said. "We don't want to see another LGBT venue go down, but we will not stand for racism. We will not stand for discrimination."
Savage said there is no need for apologies in this situation, only change.
"We don't want to lose that building and the memories and the things that people hold there," Savage said. "We just need to push out the toxicity, which is Jeff."
WCNC Charlotte made multiple attempts to contact Edwards for comment and to have him share his side of the story. Attempts included reaching out by phone, email, and stopping by the bar during listed business hours and leaving a note.
Edwards has not replied.
Those formally participating in the boycott are listed below:
- Onya Nerves and DKO Entertainment
- Lolita Chanel
- Liam Laughin
- Kristi Darling
- Faith N Mae
- Buff Faye
- Candelario Saldana
- Tiffany Storm
- Nova Stella
- Dale Pierce AKA Mink Shoals, Executive Director of Dudley’s Place
- Mania
- Quan Rutledge-Wade and Charlotte Black Pride
- Cierra Desiree Nichole
- Lilli Serena Frost
- Hangover Takeover Events
- Rosenriot
- Tanner Shriver
- Gary Montgomery of QC Queer Centro
- Chynaa Maraj Evangelista
- Alex Guiteras
- Rylee Hunty
- Ryan Butterfield
- Cristal Robinson
- Cynthia Brown
- Monica King
- Duchess Mizz Lacie Lynn
- Jay Perez
- Giselle Cassidy Carter
- Jonny Golian with Reporting From 20XX
- Nadia Rain
- Bethany Ross
- Monica Tirado
- Todd Sic
- Matthew Amick
- Brandon Bentley
- Hazael Gonzalez
- Valerie Coia
- Maria Parada
- Ricky Ruff
- Shauna Griffin
- CC Labrie
- Sinister Slaughter
- Megan Nisbet
- Devin Kallam
- Bethany Petersen
- Skye San
- Bryan Mendoza
- All-Star International Icon Pageantry System CEO Brianna La'Shawn Mc'Coy
- Viper
- Ivy Carter
- Charlotte Pride
- Devin Osborne
- Evelyn Castro
- Ray Graham
- Danielle Mayes
- Saniya Chanel Iman
- KayCee St James (Charity Drag Brunch Director @ Artisan’s Palate)
- River Styxx
- George Moropoulos
- David Lilly
- Druzilla La Fae
- Shyyell Diamond Sanchez-McCray
- Justin Castle
- Shaine Laine
- Ashton Maerz
- Our Pride Life
- DNA Charlotte
- Seth Loven
- Dima Lor
- Damien Jones
- Don Javi
- Christopher Gonzalez
- Rev. Debra J. Hopkins
- Reva Iman
- Connie Vetter
- Sunny Dior
- Rosedale Health and Wellness
- Ellis D, Hysteria Cole of Underground Presents
- Joseph Inglis
- Time Out Youth
- Freedom Center for Social Justice
- Missy V Sour
- Zachary Luke Designs
- Jean-Belle Bleu
- Aqronym Entertainment
- Equality North Carolina
- RC Cola
- Erica Chanel, Riley Malicious, Ariana Venti and The Vanity House
- Crystal Brooks
- Shelby Savage
- Karen Affection
- Pepper Insult
- Oso Chanel
- Misster, Vegas Van Dank, King Perk, Bloody Mary, and Carolina Creepshow
- Charlotte FFI/ME Pageantry
- Jayla Serena Mitchell
- Elena DeVour, Fendi Carter Moore, and Houston Hangover (℅ Twisted Sisters Drag Brunch)
- Venus Wyre
- Tara Dactyl Nerves
- Xa’Mona Tenáe
- Giovonni Diamond
- Victoria C. Von Dahlia
- Jersey Omari Lavish
- Jason R. Rose
- Velma Dearwood (Show Producer in Charleston)
- Board of Union County Pride, Inc
- Olivia Knowles
- Thigh Fieri
- Gouda Judy (Show director and producer in Columbia)
- Kameron Styles/Lusciouss
- Dillon Duvet
- Madison Steeger
- Marsha Mellows (Show Producer in Raleigh, NC)
- Darian Thompson
- Audrey Stewart
- Nigel Witherspoon
- Godfrey Thompson
- Amora Fedora
- Tommy Feldman
- Chlorina
- Lucas Miles
- Blake Anderson
- Travis Thompson
- Brianna Mccoy
- Raven Queeny
- Austin Faulks
- Barrett Hudson
- Barbara Reddy
- Kelli Voss
- Han D. Mann
- Madison Leslie
- James Maldonado
- Sapphire Dupree
- Leonardo Salazar
- Saturos
- Tasia Dior
- Diamond Sanchez XL
- La'Sol Quartz
- Jupiter Quartz
- Stella Quartz
- Peaches N. Crème
- Tiffany Dior
- Paisley Parque
- Adrián Antunes
- Tyler Santini
- Demitri Marsh
- Lynkoya Handy
- Miranda Savage
- DJ Ghost/Todd Calton
- Uppity LLC
- Emmett Tidwell
- Medusa Chaos
- Kerri M
- Erickson Hernandez
- Leslie Barraza
- Isaiah Cornelius
- Canela (Show Director at Drag to the Future)
- Cameron Pruette
- Eevee Dulce
- Asa Jordan
- Angel Dior
- Dudley's Place
- Dee Murray
- Chase Weaver
- Carolinas CARE Partnership (Transcend Charlotte)
- Bishop Tonyia Rawls
- Chelsea Gulden & Nathan Smith w/ RAIN
- Will Lattman
- She'La Williams
- Aida Stratton
- Dorie Charnin
- DJ Lady Bear
- Jonny Saldana and David McRae of the Charlotte Gaymers Network
- Jaysin Waterfalls
- Marty McGuy
- Quinnty Fresh
- Stevia Knix
- Will Charmer
- Roy Fahrenheit
- Ava Gemini
- Angela Lopez (Show Producer of The Bar at 316)
- Jackson Beauregard
- Pixie Cane
- Clint Torris
- Robert Houston
- Legacy of Excellence Pageantry
- Houston's Event & Luxury Planning (H.E.L.P)
- Q. Michael Dewalt (DJ Magick Mike)
- Tallulah Van Dank
- Dandy Van Dank $exxx
- Regina Woods
- Christopher Smith (C.J.)
- Kara Murphy
- Rebecca Starrdust
- Fellini
- Dontae Malik
- Brian Garcia
- E. Beavers with Diesel Presents Party Promo
- Stone Parque
- Logan Pierce
- Flint Fahrenheit
- Matthew Ficken
- Chase Knight
- Marquise Harris
- Jasmin Gutierrez Lopez
- Bayleigh Katch
- Blaze O'Glory
- Anna Yacht
- Malayia Chanel Iman
- Dustin Wingate
- Jeremy Fitzgerald
- Maya Wimberger
- Dorian Slay
- Lisa Dixon
- Allstar Pageantry System
- The Pauli Murray LGBTQ+ Bar Association
- Jeffrey Retana
- Chosen Mii
- She'La Williams
- Tauryn NinetySeven
- Rev Kyra J Miller
- Panda Berry
- JLõ Jonez Chanel-Iman
- Bimbo Thunder Quartz
- Void Quartz
- Prudence Dior
- Angel Knytes
- James Smith
- Ricky Haggerty Knight-Addams
- Cris F
- Lolita Gray
- Allesandra B
- Cypress Van Dank
- Freddie Grant
- BIPGO Events LLC
- Holly Redd
- Corey Sefers
- Lyle Schools
- Holly Newton
- Julie Campbell
- Lee Day
- Joshua Caswell
- Ella Raye
- Sincere L’etoile
- Ilene Dawn Dover
- Carolinas LGBT+ Chamber of Commerce
- Holly Savoy
- Columbia Kings N' Things
- DeShaun C.
- Tia Douglas
- Tyler J Medinger
- Gabriel Alston
- Zachary Wheeler
- Seveene Eleveene
- James Wright
- Joncarlo Palermo
- Angel Austin
- Ken Stephens