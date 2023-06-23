LGBTQ+ Bar Boycott: Nearly 300 individuals and groups sign on over claims of racism by South End bar owner

Nearly 300 individuals and organizations including Charlotte Pride, Charlotte Black Pride, and Equality NC have signed a petition to boycott South End's Bar at 316.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The owner of a Charlotte LGBTQ+ social institution is coming under fire, with nearly 300 individuals and organizations including Charlotte Pride, Charlotte Black Pride, and Equality NC signing off on a petition to boycott South End's "Bar at 316."

Editor's Note: This story contains sensitive material regarding allegations of racism. Additionally, some stage names included in the list of boycott participants contain explicit references.

Petitioners cite a history of racism by Jeff Edwards, the bar's owner, and a recent public incident involving Shelby Savage, a drag artist performing at the bar last Saturday night.

"He started, like, moving towards the dance floor, pointing at me saying, 'Get this freak off my stage. You're a freak. You're not welcome here. Stop. Stop,'" Savage said.

Savage said the insults came after performing the first number and before returning to the stage for a second act.

"Everyone in the room was very quiet. You could hear, you know, a pin drop," Savage said. "I didn't get out of drag. I just kept the heels on and everything packed my suitcase and ran out."

Several in the LGBTQ+ community said the humiliation for Savage, who is part Black, at the hands of Edwards, who is white, is the tip of the iceberg, but also, the last straw.

Emory Sloan, a former bar employee and fellow drag artist who performs as "Erica Chanel," is one of nearly 300 people and organizations signing on to a new petition to boycott the bar over concerns its owner is racist.

"I do expect a lot from our community to keep them accountable and stand up for the Black and brown community," Sloan said.

Sloan recounted his experiences with Edwards with concern.

"I started to see it more and more as I worked there," Sloan said. "He came to another local bar that we have here called Chasers and cornered me and basically called me the n-word in front of a group of people, to my face."

Sloan and other critics said they have also witnessed different treatment and bar pricing toward Black and brown bar guests and point to Google reviews on the establishment as further proof.

WCNC Charlotte read through years of Google reviews and found a handful pushing back against racism allegations, but there were many more asserting the claims were true.

"It's so heartbreaking because this is not what any of us want," Sloan said. "We don't want to see another LGBT venue go down, but we will not stand for racism. We will not stand for discrimination."

Savage said there is no need for apologies in this situation, only change.

"We don't want to lose that building and the memories and the things that people hold there," Savage said. "We just need to push out the toxicity, which is Jeff."

WCNC Charlotte made multiple attempts to contact Edwards for comment and to have him share his side of the story. Attempts included reaching out by phone, email, and stopping by the bar during listed business hours and leaving a note.

Edwards has not replied.

Charlotte Pride condemns all forms of racism and discrimination, particularly against our drag family, many of whom have long been pillars of our community here in the Queen City. — Charlotte Pride (@cltpride) June 21, 2023

