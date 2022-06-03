'Your identity will be celebrated' | Charlotte FC partners with Time Out Youth to support LGBTQ young people

Throughout the month of June the money raised will go towards funding mental health counseling and housing support.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — For the past 31 years, Time Out Youth has been working to serve LGTBQ youth aged 12-24 all across the greater Charlotte area. Its mission is to provide assistance and acceptance.

Now, that mission is getting some additional help from Charlotte FC in honor of Pride Month. Throughout all of June, the team will be fundraising to help support the efforts of Time Out Youth to provide free mental health counseling, housing support, and safe school education.

“There is nothing like a space created for you by people like you," executive director Sarah Mikhail said. “So in this space, your identity will be celebrated. We will go on that journey with you.”

Queer youth like Julia Bright say their journey has not been easy.

“Coming out to my family as trans, they were really unsupportive and it ended up in me basically having to flee," Bright said. “It means so much for you to just be able to find yourself and not have to stumble through hiding or suppressing things.”

Studies show 40 percent of homeless youth report as members of the LGBTQ community. In addition to providing a safe space, Time Out Youth also provides free clothing, food, and essential toiletry items.

“We see if young people have that support now, they can fully thrive and excel," Mikhail said.

On June 30th, Charlotte FC will host Pride Night and present a check to Time Out Youth to further their efforts.

If you're interested in helping Time Out Youth you can donate here.