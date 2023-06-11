Lightning strike causes church fire in Salisbury

The fire happened at the Power Cross Ministry church in Salisbury on Sunday.

SALISBURY, N.C. — A three-alarm fire at a church was caused by a lightning strike on Sunday.

Firefighters responded to the fire at the Power Cross Ministry church on N Ellis Street in Salisbury on Sunday around 4:30 p.m., according to the Salisbury Fire Department.

Officials say the fire was caused by a lightning strike. Thunderstorms moved through the Charlotte area on Sunday.

No injuries were reported from the fire.

Power Cross Ministry officials say they still plan to see members of the Salisbury church on Monday.

"A little fire won’t stop us from serving you guys," church officials wrote on Facebook. "Tonight is hard, but the morning is coming."

Fire officials say the building looks to be a total loss. They are expecting to keep a firetruck in the area overnight as they continue spraying hot spots.

The building that houses the Power Cross Ministry's Salisbury campus was built in 1935 and sits on the Ellis Street Graded School Historical District.

More information will be provided when it is available.

