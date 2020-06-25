Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing woman

Amanda Cheyenne Morrow had been released from the Harven A. Crouse Detention Center on June 18.

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. — The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office is searching for a woman who has been missing for almost a week.

According to the sheriff's office, deputies were called to a home in the 2100 block of St. James Church Road, Denver, NC back on Wednesday, June 24.

A relative told officers the last time they saw 32-year-old Amanda Cheyenne Morrow was on June 19 at a home in Maiden.

She had been released from the Harven A. Crouse Detention Center on June 18.

Morrow is described as a white female with short blond hair and blue eyes. She is 6 feet - 1 inch tall and weighs around 180 pounds. She also has tattoos on her left arm of a skull and feathers and a tattoo on her back of angel wings.

She may possibly be in the Charlotte, NC area, deputies said.

Anyone with information on Morrow's whereabouts is asked to contact the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office at 704-732-9050, the Lincoln County Communications Center at 704-735-8202 or Lincolnton/Lincoln County Crime Stoppers at 704-736-8909.