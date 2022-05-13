Officials searching for missing Lincolnton teen

Deputies said 17-year-old Isaiah Richardson's grandmother told officers the teen was last seen around 2:30 p.m. on May 12.

LINCOLNTON, N.C. — The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 16-year-old.

Richardson is described as a black male, 5' 4" inches tall and weighing around 170 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray hoodie, gray pants and tennis shoes. Anyone who harbors a runaway juvenile could be subject to criminal charges.

Anyone with information on the teen’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office at 704-732-9050, the Lincoln County Communications Center at 704-735-8202 or the Lincolnton/Lincoln County Crime Stoppers at 704-736-8909.

