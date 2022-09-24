Live roach found in crepe filling at north Charlotte Denny's, inspection report shows

The restaurant received a "B" grade of 82.5.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A live roach was found in vanilla crepe filling at a Denny's on Sunset Road in north Charlotte, according to an inspection report.

On the report dated Sept. 21, 2022, the restaurant received a "B" grade of 82.5 after several violations we observed, including management not monitoring date marking or insect control in the facility and no certified food protection staff being on-site during the inspection.

The restaurant is able to request a re-inspection, which will happen within 15 days after the request is made, according to the report.

WCNC Charlotte has reached out to Denny's for comment on this incident.

MORE ON WCNC

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || Google Podcasts

Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.

Listen to Locked On here.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts