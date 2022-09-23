A possible Whataburger in Charlotte has residents drooling

Plans have been submitted to the city to bring the Texas burger chain to the Tyvola Square shopping center in south Charlotte.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Say it ain't so! Whataburger, the beloved Texas burger chain, may be opening up a location in Charlotte.

A pre-submittal meeting plan filed by Lee Johnson of Kimco Realty asks the city to meet about developing a former Suntrust Bank property into a Whataburger in the Tyvola Square shopping center, which is located at 5301 South Boulevard in Charlotte near Tyvola Road.

This meeting process gives city officials the opportunity to view plans submitted by a developer, Kimco Realty. The city record of this plan is titled "Whataburger Conversion of Former Bank."

WCNC Charlotte has reached out to a spokesperson for Whataburger, as well as the CLT Development Center, and is awaiting a response.

There is no specific timeline for how long approval could take if the plan were to get approved. The Whataburger franchises have expanded beyond Texas and into the Southeast, including a location in Marietta outside of Atlanta.

