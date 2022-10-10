Belmont police department bridging gap creating community trust

The Belmont Police Department participated in National Faith in Blue weekend. Its goal is to bring law enforcement and the community together.

BELMONT, N.C. — A local police department hosted events to create community trust.

People were able to attend events and ask questions that would open an honest conversation.

A sea of blue walked hand in hand in downtown Belmont Sun. Oct. 9. Step by step, people showed support for police officers. People showed up of all ages. Many families told WCNC Charlotte they brought their children to show the human side of people who wear the badge.

“They get to see that police are real people and have real lives outside the uniform," said Alan Buchannan, Belmont police sergeant “I think law enforcement nationwide has seen we need to have a good relationship with our community.”

Events in the past have left many to turn away from the badge. Some say an example of this is the murder of George Floyd. Some said his death highlighted flaws within policing. Buchannan said the first step of gaining trust is to own up to problems and acknowledge them.

"There are going to be mistakes made, and we are going to work together with the community to make the best choices we can," said Buchannan.

“This here in Belmont can be a shining example can be a shining example to other communities around the USA," said Phyllis Balbosa, a Belmont resident. “There’s such a divide and so much animosity.”