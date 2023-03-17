Man arrested after teen killed in drive-by shooting in Statesville

Dakota Duke, 25, was arrested Friday in connection to a deadly shooting in Statesville on Wedneday night.

Example video title will go here for this video

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — A man has been arrested in connection to a deadly drive-by shooting that killed a teen and critically injured another in Statesville on Wednesday, according to police.

The Statesville Police Department responded to a reported shooting at a home on Goldsboro Avenue late Wednesday. When officers got to the home, they found two teenagers who were shot. One of the victims, identified by family as 19-year-old Zion Sincere Wilder, died at the scene.

The other victim, a 15-year-old boy, was rushed to the hospital after being shot in the head, Wilder's aunt said. The 15-year-old is currently being treated at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center where he is listed in critical condition, police confirmed.

In addition to the victims, three adults and three juveniles, ages 14,16 and 17, were also inside the home at the time of the shooting, police said.

Officers issued arrest warrants in connection to the shooting for 25-year-old Dakota Michael Duke, of Troutman, 24-year-old Tevin D. Seymore, of Statesville, and 22-year-old Javis Black, of Statesville.

On Friday, officers arrested Duke at his home, police said. Duke is charged with murder, attempted murder, shooting into an occupied dwelling, felony conspiracy, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, and possession of firearm by felon.

Duke is being held in the Iredell County Jail with no bond, according to police.

There are outstanding warrants for both Seymore, including murder, attempted murder, shooting into an occupied dwelling, felony conspiracy, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury and possession of firearm by felon, and Black, including murder, attempted murder, shooting into an occupied dwelling, felony conspiracy, and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, police said.

The vehicle used in the crime has been seized, police said.

Seymore and Black's whereabouts are unknown at this time, police said. Anyone with information about their location or the incident at 610 Goldsboro Avenue is encouraged to contact the Statesville Police Department at 704-878-3406.

Star Turner, Wilder's aunt who raised him as a boy, said the shooter(s) surrounded the house and opened fire. Turner explained that the suspects even shot up her car, leading her to believe this was a planned attack.

"It was an ambush," Turner said. "They came from one half of the house all the way around to the back. To me it was personal. For them to even shoot up my car, yeah this was personal. And you took somebody's life and almost took another life? That's sad."

Turner said she was in the kitchen when she heard gunshots.

"I don't believe it's right that somebody can just cut your life off," she said. "Who gives somebody the right or the power to say when you can live or when you can die? There's nobody who can do that."

A post on the school's Facebook page confirmed it would be closed Thursday.

"This closure is out of safety precautions for our students and staff," the post reads. "All buses will be sent back home. We will ensure that all students are safely dropped off back at their homes."

Later in the evening Thursday, the district confirmed both Northview Academy and Statesville High School will switch to remote learning for Friday.

Northview Academy, formerly Pressly School, is an alternative school for students in grades K-12. According to the school's website, it serves students who have dropped out and wish to re-enroll, need extra mental health support and face extraordinary life circumstances that prevent them from attending a traditional school.

“This is a real tragedy for our community," Statesville City Council, Frederick Foster said.

Youth violence becoming more common. Statesville City Council member, Fredrick Foster says the city installed some cameras in problem areas, which slowed down crime a bit, but he says it's time to invest in the city's young people.

“It’s best to invest so we don’t have this happen again, get programs so we can get these kids off the streets," Foster said.

Meanwhile, for Wilder, it's too late.

“I go from hurt to anger, something got to be done," Turner said.

WCNC will only air or post a mugshot if the person has been formally charged with a crime and in a few other cases. The exceptions include: If it appears the person could be a danger to themselves or others or if they are wanted by authorities; to differentiate between people with a common name; if the photos could encourage more victims to come forward. The news-editorial leadership may also decide to use a mugshot based on the severity of the crime(s) committed and/or the level of public interest in the crime and ensuing criminal proceedings.