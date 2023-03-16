Charlotte family escapes house fire in middle of the night: 'He didn't realize what was going on'

According to fire officials, the fire started just after 2 a.m. Thursday morning on Wynbrook Way near I-85 and Graham Steet.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A north Charlotte family is grateful to be alive after a fire destroyed their apartment early Thursday morning.

The Charlotte Fire Department responded to a fire on Wynbrook Way, near Interstate 85 and Graham Street, just after 2 a.m. When firefighters arrived on the scene, they saw smoke and flames coming from a multi-level apartment building. A team of 30 firefighters got the fire under control in about 15 minutes, according to CFD.

Two people were evaluated at the scene, according to Medic.

Gabrielle Hall said her family's apartment was right above where the fire started. They were able to escape with their pets just before the fire burned through the floor.

"My kids were still asleep. One of my sons, I pushed him out the front door and was making sure the animals and stuff were out," Hall said. "He ran back into his room to go back to sleep because he didn't realize what was going on. I'm just grateful we're all alive."

Investigators determined the fire was started by improperly discarded smoking material, which is typically something like a cigarette or ashtray. The fire caused an estimated $55,000 in damage and eight people were displaced.

The Red Cross is assisting the families who were forced out. Hall said the fire destroyed her bedroom, which had her phone, clothes and money inside.

