Man dies after skydiving accident in Chester County

Skydive Carolina officials said the man had made more than 1,000 jumps before dying on Saturday.

CHESTER, S.C. — A man with extensive experience in skydiving died after an accident happened after he jumped from a plane.

Skydive! Carolina, a skydiving company with locations in both North and South Carolina, stated that on Saturday a 35-year-old man died during a skydiving jump.

The company says that eyewitnesses saw the man initiate a turn to begin the landing sequence at a low altitude but did not level the parachute for a safe landing.

Local authorities and Skydive! Carolina are working to determine the cause of the hard landing.

The deceased man's name is not being released at this time.

Skydive! Carolina says the man had completed more than 1,000 successful jumps before this accident happened.

