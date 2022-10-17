Hickory police identify man shot, killed by roommate

Hickory police said a man called 911 Monday evening after shooting his roommate.

HICKORY, N.C. — A Hickory man was shot and killed by his roommate Monday evening, police said.

Hickory police were called to an apartment building on 5th Street SE around 6:45 p.m. on Oct. 17 for a reported shooting. Investigators said the suspect, identified as 40-year-old Shaun Patrick Duncan, called 911 to report that he shot his roommate.

When officers got to the apartment, they found a man who had been shot. The victim, who was identified as 29-year-old Alejandro Edward Ricker, was pronounced dead at the scene by Catawba County EMS, police said.

Duncan was immediately taken into custody at the apartment building. He was charged with murder in connection with the shooting.

This shooting remains under investigation. More information will be provided when it is available.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Hickory Police Department at (828) 328-5551.

