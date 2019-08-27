CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating after a fatal crash in east Charlotte on Saturday morning.

The incident happened in the 4900 block of The Plaza. Officers responded to a call involving a single-car crash just before 9 a.m. on August 24.

When they arrived, officers found a 1997 Honda Civic with front end damage that had struck a utility pole. The driver was ejected from the vehicle, officials say, and was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. That night, he was pronounced deceased.

The initial investigation shows that Latravius Antonio Tate, 33, was the driver, officials say. Tate was seen traveling west on The Plaza at a high speed. Officials say he was recklessly swerving in and out of traffic before he lost control and ran off the road to the right, striking a utility pole with the right front quarter panel of the Honda Civic.

He was thrown from the vehicle. Officials believe excessive speed was a contributing factor in the crash, but it's currently not known if he was impaired at the time.

Officials say the license plate was fictitious and the Honda Civic was not registered. His next of kin has been notified.

Anyone who may have seen the crash or has information about this case is asked to call Detective Pressley at 704-432-2169 or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

