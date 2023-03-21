Man killed in Gastonia shooting, police say

Police say the shooting happened on Union Road around 4 p.m. on Tuesday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead on Tuesday.

According to the Gastonia Police Department, officers were called to Union Road near E 12th Avenue on Tuesday just before 4:30 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

Police found Tyceria Larell Alexander, 20, dead from a gunshot wound at the scene. Investigators have labeled Alexander's death as a homicide. No suspects have been labeled at this time.

Due to the shooting, 12th Avenue between Union Road and Anderson Street is temporarily closed.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Gastonia Police Department at (704) 866-6880.

No further information on this shooting is available at this time. More details will be released as they are revealed by police.

