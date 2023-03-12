Man killed in shooting at home, suspect arrested

One man was taken into custody at the scene on South Church Street in Lowell.

LOWELL, N.C. — One man is in custody after a shooting in Lowell left one person dead on Sunday.

According to the Lowell Police Department, officers were called to a home on South Church Street near West 3rd Street on Sunday around 4:26 p.m. in reference to a shooting.

At the home, officers found one man dead from a gunshot wound. After speaking with three other men at the home, police determined that one of them was responsible for the shooting.

This man was taken into custody. The names of the victim and suspect are not being released at this time.

This shooting is under investigation by the Lowell Police Department, Gaston County Sheriff's Office, and Gaston County District Attorney's Office.

More information will be released when it is available.

