Man shot, killed outside Catawba County home

BROOKFORD, N.C. — One person is dead after a shooting outside a home in Catawba County Saturday night.
Catawba County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a shooting at a residence on 20th Ave SW in Brookford just after 11:30 p.m. When deputies arrived they located 22-year-old Justin James Locklear, of Maiden, deceased from a gunshot wound.
Deputies said people at the residence during the incident reported hearing noises outside around 11:30 p.m. While residents were trying to locate where the noise way coming from they discovered Locklear in their yard. Deputies reported that Locklear attacked a man prior to being shot and killed. A vehicle that Locklear is believed to have been driving was found wrecked at the intersection of Hwy 127 South and South Center St. The wreck scene is a short distance away from the home deputies said.
The Catawba County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division is investigating this incident. Investigative findings will be submitted to the Catawba County District Attorney’s Office.
Catawba County Sheriff mentioned no charges have been filed as of this time.
