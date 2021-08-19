Man threatening bomb threat in DC may be from North Carolina

Cleveland County Sheriff's Office in North Carolina is investigating whether the suspect claiming to have an explosive in Washington D.C. may be from their county.

NBC News' Pete Williams has also learned the man, not yet publicly identified, may be from North Carolina.

The U.S. Capitol police said a person in a pickup truck outside the Library of Congress is claiming they have explosives in their vehicle and a detonator in their hand.

The officials told the Associated Press investigators on the scene are working to determine whether the device is an operable explosive and whether the man in the truck is holding a detonator.

Officials said authorities have called negotiators to the area to try and de-escalate the situation. Police are also sending snipers to the scene, according to AP.

United States Capitol Police are urging the public to steer clear of the area and have set up multiple road closures around the area.

The LOC's building on Capitol Hill is closed and evacuations are underway. According to sources, staffers in two House buildings are being asked to relocate.

The Senate and House are not in session, and most lawmakers are not in their offices.