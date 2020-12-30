Multiple homes damaged in massive Steele Creek fire

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Dozens of first responders are still on the scene of a large fire that damaged multiple homes in Charlotte's Steele Creek neighborhood early Wednesday morning.
It happened on Selkirshire Road, about a mile from the Charlotte Premium Outlets. Multiple Charlotte Fire, Medic and Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police units were called to the scene.
By 5 a.m., most of the flames were extinguished but there was still heavy smoke coming from multiple houses that were on fire. One person was taken to Atrium Health-Pineville with minor injuries, according to Medic. So far, no other injuries have been reported by firefighters.
Charlotte Fire officials on the scene said it's still too early to say what sparked the fire at this time.
A man who lives in the area told WCNC Charlotte's Billie Jean Shaw that two of the homes that caught on fire belong to his best friends. He described the damage as "really bad" and said he was told by neighbors the fire started in a fire pit.
