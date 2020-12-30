Multiple homes damaged in massive Steele Creek fire

Dozens of first responders were called to the Selkirk neighborhood in southwest Charlotte early Wednesday morning when multiple homes were on fire.

It happened on Selkirshire Road, about a mile from the Charlotte Premium Outlets. Multiple Charlotte Fire, Medic and Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police units were called to the scene.

By 5 a.m., most of the flames were extinguished but there was still heavy smoke coming from multiple houses that were on fire. One person was taken to Atrium Health-Pineville with minor injuries, according to Medic. So far, no other injuries have been reported by firefighters.

Charlotte Fire officials on the scene said it's still too early to say what sparked the fire at this time.

I just spoke to a man who lives in the area he said 2 of the homes on fire belong to his best friends. Their children are at his home. He says “really bad.” We’re working to confirm how the fire started but the neighbor says the families told him it started from a fire pit @wcnc https://t.co/fKtB4bj7xY — Billie Jean Shaw (@BillieJeanTV) December 30, 2020

