Broken water main closes busy Matthews street

Both directions of Trade Street in downtown Matthews were closed Wednesday by a broken water main that flooded the area.

MATTHEWS, N.C. — A section of Trade Street in Matthews is closed due to a broken water main, officials said.

Trade Street is closed in both directions between Matthews Street and Charles Street, according to the Matthews Police Department. The road was closed sometime around 5 a.m. Wednesday.

Workers were able to get the water turned off around 8 a.m. A section of the street was flooded by the rushing water.

Officials have not said when water service will be restored and the road fully reopened.

Drivers can use Ames Street as a detour until crews are able to repair the pipes and open the road.

