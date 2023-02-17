She lost everything when she got addicted to drugs. Here's how she got it all back

The McLeod Center is taking a new approach to treating people with substance abuse issues.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte woman says she worked the streets for years as a prostitute to feed her drug habit until she got help at a place few people know about.

The McLod Centers for Wellbeing works with people who are addicted to drugs, but it's taking a new approach for the first time since the nonprofit was founded in 1969.

Linda Blackwell was a fledgling singer and single mother. She was 28 and on her way to perform at a club when she stopped at a friend's house. She clearly remembers the night her life changed forever.

"That was my downfall. The night I got hooked on drugs," Blackwell said. "I have my album under my arm, my sequin dress on. There are these two guys and they say, 'try this, try this.' Oh my God, when I tried it — I never made it to the club. My dreams went down the drain the next morning I was still in there."

Blackwell spent years addicted to drugs and working as a prostitute to pay for them.

"You don't think about nothing but that drug," she said. "I lived that life for 25 years. Jumping in and out of cars just to get that drug. I was in and out, in and out of prison, in and out of jail."

Blackwell lost custody of her daughter and was barely existing until she showed up at Charlotte's McLeod Center. She didn't have much when she finally sought help.

"A garbage bag," she said. "I didn't even have a suitcase or nothing."

Founded in 1969, the nonprofit helps people who can't afford to get help anywhere else. They're now reworking their approach to treating people who are addicted to drugs.

"It's unusual to see someone who just has a substance use disorder," Mary Ward, president of McLeod Centers, said. "There are so many co-occurring behavioral conditions that we decided it was time to focus on holistic care."

"It makes a big difference because when you come here you feel like nothing," Blackwell said. "When you come through McLeod Center, you feel like you have nothing. No hopes, no dreams ... I didn't have no hopes or purpose in life. They taught me the tools that I needed and the main tool is don't give up."

Blackwell's been clean for nine years, is reunited with her daughter and actually works in maintenance at McLeod.

"Now I got everything that I lost. I got it back and more," Blackwell said. "I got everything back. It's because of this place. The people, they treat you with kindness."

The grand opening of the new center is set for Feb. 24. The organization expects to be working with 400 patients a day to fight the opioid crisis.

