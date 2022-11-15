Mecklenburg County Board of Commissioners hears from community on opioid settlement

Mecklenburg County is receiving $32.5 million and it must be spent over the span of 18 years. The city of Charlotte is receiving $8 million.

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — Tuesday night, the Mecklenburg County Board of Commissioners heard from the community on how they should allocate millions of dollars from the national opioid settlement.

The state requires local governments to spend the money they’re receiving on opioid remediation activities like evidence-based addiction treatment and recovery housing.

Nearly all counties in the Carolinas are getting paid from the national settlement with opioid manufacturers.

