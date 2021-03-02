Mecklenburg Board of County Commissioners passes nondiscrimination resolution

The resolution calls on citizens to "treat all persons with respect and dignity" and calls businesses and municipalities to adopt non-discrimination policies.

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — The Mecklenburg Board of County Commissioners has passed a symbolic resolution encouraging protections for the LGTBQ community and others in Mecklenburg County.

County commissioners set in place the framework for protections as cities across the state begin to pass nondiscrimination ordinances. The vote was unanimous, showing solidarity for a community that is often discriminated against.

The resolution calls on citizens to "treat all persons with respect and dignity" and calls businesses and municipalities to adopt non-discrimination policies.

The resolution says LGBTQ people in the state are vulnerable to discrimination in several ways, and says the county government "will not discriminate based on sexual orientation, gender identity, race, color, religion, sex, age, national origin, veteran status, pregnancy or natural hairstyles, texture or type associated with race..."

The resolution did not create enforceable protection -- but that could be next. Mecklenburg County commissioner at-large Leigh Altman asked the county attorney to do the legal research to see what protections can be made.

It's worth noting, if Mecklenburg County actually passed enforceable protection, it would really only impact those living in unincorporated Mecklenburg County, as each city and town would have to pass their own ordinance for residents to follow -- the county doesn't have that power.